Agogo Presby Hospital receives a state-of-the-art high capacity flow respiratory humidifier oxygenator

Health News of Monday, 13 September 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Director of Health Promotion at the Ghana Health Service, Dr Da Costa Aboagye, The head of mission at the Diaspora African Forum, H. E. Dr. Erieka Bennett and Gee Medical Supplies of South Africa have donated a state-of-the-art high capacity flow respiratory humidifier oxygenator and assorted Personal Protective Equipment worth $25,000 to the Agogo Presbyterian Hospital.



Speaking at the event, Dr Da Costa said this is a private donation from him and his partners dedicated to showing immense appreciation of his mom, Mrs Justicia Frimpong – Aboagye, who worked at the Agogo hospital for over 43 years as a midwife and his senior brother, Dr William Arhin Thompson who retired on 12th September 2021 after serving for over 30 years as a Surgeon and Medical Director of the hospital.



According to him, he was born at the Hospital, schooled and lived in Agogo and Kumawu until he travelled to the United Kingdom for further studies.



He further noted that by the grace of God, he has a lot _of international and local networks which he will leverage to help Agogo and Kumawu municipalities respectively.



"Today’s private donation is one of such gestures secured with my partners through my international and local networks to help save lives in the Agogo and Kumawu areas," he noted.



He charged the doctors and nurses to use the equipment at the Intensive Care Unit not only to help reduce the Covid-19 deaths but to save the lives of patients who will need oxygen in other critical respiratory illnesses.



He posited that Severe and critically ill patients often have hypoxemia and dyspnea and proper respiratory support treatment is required. High-flow nasal oxygen therapy (HFNC), like the high capacity flow respiratory humidifier oxygenator has greater advantages over conventional Oxygen therapy.



Dr Kennedy Opoku, the acting medical director on behalf of the hospital management and staff thanked Dr Dacosta Abaogye, H. E. Dr. Erieka Bennett, Ambassador of Diaspora Africa Forum, Gee Medical Supplies of South Africa and Dr Ryan of AMI for the items donated and promised to used them to save lives.