Agogo: 4th suspect picked up over murder of 15-year-old boy

Crime & Punishment of Thursday, 20 January 2022

Source: dailymailgh.com

Police have confirmed the arrest of another suspect linked to the murder of a 15-year-old boy at Nhyiaeso, a community near Agogo, the capital of the Asante Akyem North Municipality of the Ashanti Region.



He was arrested following a tip off bringing the number of suspects linked to the case to four.



Police Commander at the Asante Akyem Division of the Ghana Police Service Chief Superintendent Shaibu Osei, confirmed the latest development to dailymailgh.com when the Municipal Chief Executive for the area, Francis Oti Boateng, led a delegation to commiserate with family of the deceased who has been named as David Anariya.



He says the suspects are assisting the police in their investigations.