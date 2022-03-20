Aglow International finally holds prayer for Ghana after public backlash

General News of Sunday, 20 March 2022

Source: mynewsgh.com

After much criticism, Aglow International, a Christian group in Ghana, has held its monthly intercessory prayer for Ghana as the country struggles economically as a result of mounting unsustainable debt, escalating fuel prices, and galloping inflation that has left many complaining and calling on the Government to act.



The group that was especially active in praying and calling out the administration of President John Mahama seems to have become silent after the New Patriotic Party (NPP) led by Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo took over the reins of Government.



National leader of the group, Gifty Affenyi Dadzie has been the target of harsh criticisms for her seeming failure to intercede with her group even as the country struggles economically, causing widespread hardship.



In what appears to be a response to condemnation of the group, an intercessory prayer was held by the group on Saturday, March 19, 2022, under the theme “May Your mercy come quickly to meet Ghana, for we are in desperate need” at the Black Star Square in Accra.



The intercessory prayer has however failed to appease critics of the group that maintain that the group did the bidding of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), especially prior to the 2016 General Elections.