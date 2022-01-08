Agitations for new constitution justifiable – Ablakwa wants return to Mills’ report

General News of Saturday, 8 January 2022

Member of Parliament for North Tongu and Ranking Member on Foreign Affairs Committee of Parliament, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has stated that calls for a new Constitution are justified.



According to him, three decades since the referendum that ushered in the 1992 Constitution, the preamble of the document remained elusive.



“It should be clear as crystal to all that it is time to return to the comprehensive constitutional review processes initiated in 2010 by Prof. John Evans Atta Mills (God bless his amazing soul).



“The justifiable agitations for a new Ghana Constitution and a new Leadership DNA shall continue to enjoy the unflinching support of many of us,” he said in a Facebook post published on January 7, which is observed as Ghana’s Constitution Day.



As Ghana celebrates the day, the issue of reviewing the 1992 Constitution has been resurrected as proponents and opponents share their perspectives on the way forward for the current republic.



Wishing us all a deeply reflective Constitution Day.



The Asian Tigers needed only a maximum of 30 years to transform their nations and deliver real opportunity and prosperity for their people.



30 years after that 28 April 1992 Referendum in Ghana, our inspiring preamble has been ever elusive: “We the People of Ghana, IN EXERCISE of our natural and inalienable right to establish a framework of government which shall secure for ourselves and posterity the blessings of liberty, equality of opportunity and prosperity.”



It should be clear as crystal to all that it is time to return to the comprehensive constitutional review processes initiated in 2010 by Prof. John Evans Atta Mills (God bless his amazing soul).



The justifiable agitations for a new Ghana Constitution and a new Leadership DNA shall continue to enjoy the unflinching support of many of us.



God bless our Republic