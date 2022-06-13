Agitating parents storm Kumasi Islamic School after police shooting

General News of Monday, 13 June 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Several parents have massed up at the entrance of Kumasi Islamic Senior High School following an incident involving students of the school and officers of the Ghana police service.



The students on Monday, June 13, 2022, embarked on a protest to register their displeasure over recurrent pedestrian knockdowns involving students on the road in front of the school.



The protest led to heavy traffic on the stretch of road in front of the school and police were subsequently called on to disperse the protesting students.



In their bid to disperse the students, the police reportedly fired gunshots which they have clarified were warning shots and not live bullets like was earlier reported.



About 20 students in the process collapsed and were rushed to the hospital for medication attention.



A spokesperson for the Ministry of Education, who visited the scene following the incident has since assured agitating parents who have been asking for access to their wards that their children are safe.



Yaw Opoku Mensah after addressing the press denied in an interview with Joynews that the police fired live ammunition at the protesting students.



According to him, the police only fired warning shots to disperse the protesting students and that the reported collapse of the said students was resultant of shock.



