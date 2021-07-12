Aggrieved teachers storm GES head office over promotions

General News of Monday, 12 July 2021

Source: 3news.com

Some aggrieved teachers on Monday morning picketed the head office of the Ghana Education Service (GES), demanding their promotion letters and upgrades.



According to the teachers, who numbered close to 300, GES has treated them unfairly after making them believe that they have passed the 2020 Teachers Promotion Examinations and had only some documents to submit to gain their promotions.



They claimed they later received messages that they were unsuccessful after they had visited the GES headquarters to submit their documents for verification.



“In any case, the GES could not have requested unsuccessful applicants to submit documents for further verification,” they stated in their petition to the Director-General of GES, Professor Kwasi Opoku-Amankwa.



“The essence of requesting for further verification was to ensure that successful applicants were indeed qualified to be promoted. No examiner requests further particulars from failed candidates.”



They claimed this was clearly an error on the part of GES and they cannot be made to be at the receiving end of that error.



“It is our opinion that the GES has not been fair to us,” they stated.



“This is a calculated attempt to deny us promotion for reasons best known to them. We cannot unduly suffer for their ‘mistake’. They have no justification to fail us after making us believe that we were successful in the exams and that we were promoted.”



They, therefore, are demanding their promotions by Friday, July 17 or embark on further action.