Aggrieved public sector workers demonstrate today over 4% salary increment

General News of Wednesday, 18 August 2021

Source: kasapafmonline.com

Some aggrieved public sector workers are Wednesday (morning), August 18, hitting the streets of Accra to protest the 4% salary increase.



The leadership of organised labour came under heavy flak after accepting the salary increment saying the decision is to enable the government to employ over one million workers into the public service.



The aggrieved workers numbering over 30,000 members had earlier stated that they’ll hit the streets if the government fails to adjust the 4 percent to at least 25 percent.



The leader of the aggrieved workers, Norbert Gborgbortsi in an interview bemoaned that “there is no equity and fairness in the recent salary increment.”



“How can others receive a 79 percent increase and we the taxpayers will only see a 4 percent surge?” he asked.



Meanwhile, the Ghana Police Service which has readied itself to ensure a peaceful demonstration has asked the demonstrators to ensure they adhere to all the COVID-19 safety protocols and cooperate with the police.