Aggrieved Pharmacy Shop operators in Tema C8 petition Pharmacy Council to halt operations of Adalits Pharmacy

Regional News of Friday, 11 February 2022

Source: kasapafmonline

Some aggrieved retail pharmacy operators within Tema Community 8 have petitioned the Pharmacy Council to stop Adalits Pharmacy which they allege is attempting to operate illegally within their enclave from starting operations.



Per the laws of the Council, to operate a pharmacy, the distance between pharmacies should be 400 meters apart, thus the shop owners are questioning how come this anomaly could happen as Adalits Pharmacy is less than 40 meters less from one of the petitioners.



In their petition sighted by kasapafmonline.com dated 17th December 2021, the Concerned entities, cited how Adalits pharmacy shop is operating illegally without recourse to a provisional license.



“As community members, if we should look on and allow more than 50% of the population within the community to continue patronizing their service from unapproved outlets, how safe are we going to be? When the drugs being sold to community members are sub-standard who will do the checks?” a worried Pharmacy operator quizzed.



They pleaded with the authorities to as a matter of urgency halt the activities of this company to avoid serious health issues in the community.



In a response sighted by kasapafmonline.com dated 28th January 2022, with the headline” LAPSED APPROVAL” the Pharmacy Council wrote to the owners of Adalits pharmacies drawing their attention to their expired provisional license which was issued to them on 27th July 2021.









The Council revoked their operating license but made it known to the owners that they could re-apply should they wish to continue operating and it would be subject to the prevailing conditions.



The petitioners are therefore asking why Adalits Pharmacy is advertising itself when it does not even have a provisional pharmacy license?