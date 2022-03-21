Aggrieved NPP members from Ashanti Region cry foul, petition NEC

Regional News of Monday, 21 March 2022

Source: Aba Bentum, Contributor

Some aggrieved NPP members from the Obuasi West and Bantama constituencies are demanding the annulment of both polling station and electoral area coordinators elections of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), in their constituencies.



The disgruntled members have currently thronged the party’s Headquarters to petition its National Executives over alleged breaches in the conduct of the said elections.



This development follows after what they describe as unfair treatment meted to them by some party executives.



The disgruntled Bantama NPP members expressed worry over alleged irregularities that have characterized the party’s elections they accused the MCE of the area, who doubles as the chairman for the party in Obuasi, Hon. Elijah Adansi Bonah, of using his authority to suppress the elections, disqualify and appoint constituency executives.



His action they insist does not conform to the guidelines set by the party’s National Executives.



Detailing the circumstances of the event in the case of Obusia West Constituency, the constituency secretary, Mr. Anthony Coffie Nature said “the guidelines do not stipulate that a candidate should be barred from participating in the election on the basis of payment of dues. However, the MCE went ahead to disqualify some candidates who have defaulted in payment of dues though they pulled massive votes”



Others were also disqualified on a time base. Where two contestants vying for the same position at the same polling station were asked to be at the polling center at different times. The first to appear automatically wins the elections.

The National Guidelines bind all constituencies hence Obuasi and Bantama are no exception. No one can bend the rule, they pointed out.



According to the aggrieved members, no official elections have been conducted in the constituencies and yet new executives have been elected. They allege that the elected polling station executives and electoral area coordinators in both constituencies were illegally elected.



The irate members have since petitioned the National Executive Committee to intervene in the matter.