Aggrieved GBC workers to appeal over court ruling

Regional News of Wednesday, 6 April 2022

Source: Moses Adjetey Adjei

A group of one hundred and sixty-one (161) aggrieved workers of Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC), Accra has described a ruling by the Accra High Court of Justice, Labour Division, Court 1, on February 28, 2022, on Interlocutory Injunction as unfair and that it is intended to put the workers into perpetual slavery and also endanger their salaries forever, even though their salaries supposed to be protected by law.



The employees said the Labour ACT 2003, Act 651 sections; 69 and 70 restrict any employer from tempering with salaries of any Ghanaian worker without the worker’s consent.



However, GBC management in partnership with The Public Service Workers Union of TUC Ghana (PSWU) have been deducting 2% of their salaries, without their consent and the court has ruled to grant access to the PSWU to continue to invade their salaries and claimed the Court forcing them to be eligible members of the PSWU against their will and also contravening the Internal Regulations of the PSWU Constitution (2015) and the Labour ACT 2003 ACT 651 section 69 and 70.



According to the workers, the (Labour ACT 2003 Act 651 section 69 prohibits the employer from deducting any amount whatsoever from the employee’s salary without the consent of the employee and section 70 also states clearly that it is unlawful to (a) impose any pecuniary or penalty upon a worker for any cause whatsoever; or (b) deduct from remuneration due to a worker, any amount whatsoever except with the consent of the worker.



The workers said their employer (GBC Management) and the PSWU (Third Party) have connived and suspiciously managed to instruct The Controller and Accountant General to be deducting 2% of their salary without the consent of the workers which they consider illegal and fraudulent.



They said they have done everything possible to stop these unlawful deductions but to no avail. The workers, therefore, took the matter to the Law Court to sort for the court’s intervention on the matter based on the Labour Act, to protect and to prevent the perpetrators from continuing with the 2% unlawful deductions from their salary.



However, they said the court has refused the injunction and has allowed the deductions to go on, on the bases that due to they, the workers enjoying certain benefits from the PSWU and therefore, the issue of legally or illegally, makes the deductions proper.



The workers are of the view that there is a suspicious motive or some foul play behind the court's rejection of the interlocutory injunction because of the way the court delayed two weeks into the twenty-one (21) day period meant for appealing for a judgment.



They said the delay nearly affected their appeal processes. However, the workers said they will do everything possible to appeal the ruling because failure to do so can have an adverse impact not only on the GBC workers but the entire Public Workers of Ghana and even on Private Workers as well; because the ruling will be used as a yardstick to measure and a precedent to judge other similar cases and thereby affect many Workers in a similar vein in the country and put many workers in perpetual slavery.



They are therefore pleading with the Appeal Court of Ghana to justly look into the matter and to correct the anomaly for justice to prevail in this matter in the best interest of the State and to protect the laws of Ghana.



They added that they requested an interlocutory injunction from the court when they realised that the court processes were unduly delaying the matter and the illegal deduction is still going on between the employer and the PSWU for which they brought the matter before the court.



They explained that the court initially attempted to throw the matter away; to cover the sins of the perpetrators on the basis that the employees did not provide residential addresses and for that matter, the matter could not be heard by the court. However, the counsel of the employees stood against the decision, forcing the judge to resign his decision and allow the case to continue.



The workers said they are of the view that after the first attempt to throw the matter away failed, the court has again managed to find another means to take a stand to force them, 161 workers, who do not qualify for the eligibility clause or requirements of membership as per the PSWU’s Constitution, Article (5); under the membership of the PSWU per the allegations levied against them as workers by the PSWU.



They explained that the Internal Regulations of the PSWU Constitution has explicitly stated the eligibility of membership processes for one to become a member of the PSWU, but the court still consider the eligibility of membership in the PSWU Constitution not relevant and insisted that due to the workers' conduct (participation in certain activities as GBC workers) makes them undeniable members of the PSWU; which they think is against the PSWU own constitution and the Labour ACT 2003 Act 651 sections (79, 80 and 85 (d).



They think the court is giving the powers to the PSWU to abuse the salaries of the GBC employees.



All the (161 Employees of GBC) said they have never opted to join or fill any form or consented to join the PSWU, to become eligible members as per the PSWU’s own Constitution.



However, the court after quoting the Labour ACT 2003 section 651, even though it is stated in the Labour ACT 2003 Act 651 section 79 and 80; that every worker has the right to form or join a trade union of his or her choice for the promotion and protection of the worker’s economic and social interests.



However to them the court is using the said conduct of the workers as alleged by the PSWU, to confuse issues.



They believe the statement that the staff has attended durbars, meetings held for the general staff in GBC and that they have written letters through the PSWU are all requirements of the organizational procedure in GBC, for the entire workers as per the Collective Bargained Agreement (CBA) of GBC; and therefore their conduct as workers and the time in coming to court has nothing to do with the issue at stake to make them members of the PSWU of TUC Ghana.



The 'New Wave' group referred to the following legislative instruments:



i. Labour ACT 2003 Act 651 sections 69 and 70 (Prohibited and Permitted Deductions)



ii. Labour ACT 2003 ACT 651 section 85 d and g (Rules of trade unions and employers’ organisations)



iii. Labour ACT 2003 Act 651 sections 79 and (Freedom of Association)



iv. Labour ACT 2003 Act 651 sections 85 (Membership of Associations)



v. PUBLIC SERVICES WORKER’ UNION CONSTITUTION Article 5 (Membership)



i. Labour ACT 2003 Act 651 sections



69. Prohibited Deductions.



(1) An employer shall not make any deduction by way of discount, interest or any similar charge on account of an advance of remuneration made to a worker in anticipation of the regular period of payment of remuneration.



(2) An employer shall not (a) impose a pecuniary penalty upon a worker for any cause whatsoever; or (b) deduct from remuneration due to a worker, any amount whatsoever, unless the deduction is permitted by section 70 or by any other law or is by way of repayment of an advance of remuneration lawfully made by the employer to the worker.



70. Permitted deductions.



(1) An employer may, with the consent of the worker, make any of the following deductions from the remuneration of the worker:



(a) Any amount due from the worker in respect of contributions to any provident, pension, or other fund or scheme agreed to by the worker;



(b) Any financial facility advanced by the employer to be a worker at the written request of the worker or any facility guaranteed by the employer to the worker;



(c) Any amount paid to the worker in error, as remuneration, in excess of what the worker is legitimately entitled to, from the employer;



(d) On the written authority of the worker, any amount due from the worker as membership fee or contribution to an organization of which the worker is a member;



(e) For meeting any loss suffered by the employer as a result of the loss of, or damage to, any property or thing used in connection with, or produced by, the employer’s business and which is under the control of the worker;

(f) Any deduction in compliance with an order made by the Commission.



79. Freedom of Association



Every worker has the right to form or join a trade union of his or her choice for the promotion and protection of the worker’s economic and social interests.



80. Formation of a trade union or employers’ organization



1. Two or more workers employed in the same undertaking may form an organisation

2. Two or more employers in the same industry or trade, each of whom employs not less than fifteen workers may form or join an employers’ organization.



85. Rules of trade unions and employers’ organisations



The rules of a trade union or an employers’ organization shall include provisions in respect of the following matters:



(a) The same of the trade union or organization;

(b) The registered office to which correspondence and notices may be addressed;

(c) The principal objects of the trade union or employers’ organization;

(d) The qualifications for membership



ii. Public Service Workers Union Constitution



Part 1 - Membership



1. To become a member, eligible persons must;



a) Fill out an enrolment form, provided by the Union

b) Consent to subscription deducted from his/her salary

c) To be issued with a membership card by the Union



2.Type of Membership



a) Regular Membership



i. A regular member is one who has fulfilled all of the conditions in Part 1 (1), and pays all prescribed subscriptions (2% of basic pay) and other levies.

ii. He or she must be a regular salary/ wage earner.



b) Associate Membership



i. Associate membership is open to all contract workers, Pensioners, self-employed, workers outside union coverage and associations.

ii. Dues and other contributions/ levies for associate members are concessionary……



The workers have added that the PSWU actions in GBC conniving with the employer have caused a total mess to the entire employees economically and they are even embezzling the retirement benefits of the GBC workers.



The workers alleged that retirees who went on pensions in the years 2020, 2021 and 2022 cannot trace their Tier 2 pension retirement benefits up to date.



Thus the PSWU and the employer (GBC Management) have connived and mismanaged the retirees' contributions so much so that employees who worked for over 30 years took home as low as Four thousand Ghana Cedis (GHC4,000) as Tier 2 pension benefits.



The staff are alleging that the employer with the PSWU is refusing to ensure payment of the allowances of the Single Spine Pay Policy, hence the salaries of the workers are so low. They are therefore calling on the government to look into this matter since the government is aware but is silent on affairs in GBC.