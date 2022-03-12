Aggrey Memorial School driver identified as the man who assaulted commercial sex worker

General News of Saturday, 12 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Bridget Otoo calls on police to arrest man who allegedly assaulted a sex worker



Govt worker accused of assaulting a sex worker



I was demanding a better price from him – Abused woman



Journalist Bridget Otoo has alleged the man captured in a video assaulting a sex worker is a driver to the headmaster of Aggrey Memorial School, called Yaw.



In a tweet addressed to the Ghana Police Service, Otoo urged the police to investigate further and arrest Yaw.



“UPDATE: The man in the video is called Yaw, a driver to the headmaster of Aggrey Memorial school in cape coast @GhPoliceService I have done the work for you, please arrest him,” the tweet she shared read.



Early, the journalist called on the Ghana Police Service to arrest a man captured in a video assaulting an alleged sex worker.



A video shared by Bright Otoo on her Twitter handle showed a man driving a government vehicle physically abusing a young woman.



The woman with bruises and bloodstains on her head, is heard saying in Fante, “… look at what he has done to me. I was standing somewhere working, and he came to pick me up. Look at what he has done to me. You paid me, and I said the pay is small. I did whatever he wanted me to do. I said the price he was giving me was too small, so I will not get out of his car.



Look at what he has done to me. I would keep screaming for everybody to come and see what he has done to me.”



An onlooker, who captured the video, is also heard saying, “I saw you (the man accused of assaulting the worker) hitting her head with an item. You are a government worker; how can you beat a lady for her face to deform like this. You don’t know the lady from anywhere, see what you have done to her. Look, there is blood all over her hand. I will report you.”



The alleged government worker said, “I told her to get down from my car.”



Bridget Otoo has appealed to the police to arrest the man who was driving the GV-126-16 vehicle.



She has also called on the public to provide information on the woman who was abused.



Watch video of the woman being assaulted







