Aggrey Memorial SHS on the edge after alleged rape of student by security guard

General News of Tuesday, 21 June 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Students threaten demo after a colleague was allegedly raped



Alleged raped victim files case at Kotokuraba Police Station



Security guard accused of rape on the run





Students of Aggrey Memorial AME Zion Senior High School are threatening to go on a demonstration after a security guard of the school allegedly raped one of their female colleagues.



According to GhanaWeb sources, the alleged rape incident occurred on Saturday, June 18, 2022, at about 10:00 pm.



The victim, a final-year student, was said to be in the company of a male colleague who was escorting her towards the girl’s dormitory after prep hours.



The male colleague left the victim with two other girls who were heading toward the dormitory.



While the girls were on their way, a night security guard stationed at the main gate of the school chased after the girls and caught the victim who failed to outrun him.



The security guard only identified as Francis overpowered the helpless student and forcibly had sex with her after which he bolted.



The victim wailed while asking for help. Her voice was heard by other students who reported the incident to the housemaster.



She was subsequently taken to the female hostel by the housemaster.



The headmistress of the school, Kate Annan Wilberforce, according to a GhanaWeb source, together with the housemaster, the victim and the male colleague who was escorting her, filed a complaint with the police at Kotokuraba Police Station on Sunday at about 3 pm.



They wrote their statements and the victim was made to undergo a medical examination.



Outraged by the alleged rape incident, students of the school are reported to have threatened to go on a demonstration on Monday morning.



The students, however, were stopped in their tracks by the headmistress who called for an emergency assembly and issued a stern warning to the students against embarking on any demonstration.



According to our sources, Madam Annan Wilberforce threatened to stop the final year students from participating in their upcoming West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) if they go ahead with any demonstration.



Meanwhile, the security guard at the center of the alleged rape case is said to be on the run.