Agent in court for defrauding company of GHC95,700

Crime & Punishment of Friday, 25 February 2022

Source: ghanaiantimes.com.gh

An agent of the Enterprise Insurance Company Limited (EICL), Mr Thomas Takyi Bonsu, has been put before an Accra Circuit Court for defrauding the company of GHC95, 700.



The accused, who has been charged with eight counts of defrauding by false pretense, pleaded not guilty.



The court presided over by Afia Owusu Appiah, granted him bail in the sum of GHC80, 000.00 with four sureties, and adjourned the case to March 21.



Chief Inspector Samuel Ahiabor said the complainant is Nana Adwoa Serwaa Addo, a supervisor at the Airport branch of EICL, Accra.



The court heard that complainant detected that insurance claims on vehicles with registration numbers GR 2679-21 and GW 4142-19, belonging to McDaniels Kojo, a witness in the case, and other vehicles, were fraudulently obtained.



The court heard that investigations by the police revealed that the accused also made claims on behalf of the owners of other vehicles.



Chief Insp Ahiabor said the accused informed Kojo (witness) about the ongoing promotion package by the insurance company for customers.



He said, “The witness handed over his vehicles to the complainant to run the promotion on his behalf.”



Chief Insp Ahiabor said the accused dismantled the front part of the vehicles and presented images of them and two other vehicles with registration numbers GG 1404-20 and GE 9517-11 to the company, claiming they were damaged in a road crash.



He stated that the company paid GHC34, 700 and GHC11, 000 respectively for the two main vehicles and GHC10, 000 for the two third party vehicles, to the accused.



“Accused, after receiving the money gave out GHC8, 000 to and GHC 2,500 for each vehicle to the Kojo as what he won for taking part in the promotion,” the prosecution said.



The court heard that on August 13, 2021, the accused removed parts of eight different vehicles and presented them for insurance claims.



Chief Insp Ahiabor said that the company made a payment of GHC5,0000, bringing total insurance claims to GHC40,0000 for the eight vehicles.



The court heard that the accused admitted the offense in his caution statement and refunded GHC62, 000 out of the total of GHC95, 000 to the police.