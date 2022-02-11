Agenda 111 would start in 2022 – Deputy finance minister insists

Health News of Friday, 11 February 2022

Osei-Asare says construction of 67 hospitals will start in 2022



Funding available for agenda 111, Osei-Asare



Government on course to attain growth rate of 5%, Deputy finance minister



Deputy finance minister, Abena Osei-Asare has indicated that the government will start the Agenda 111 project in 2022.



The project which is aimed at constructing 101 district hospitals, six regional hospitals and two specialised hospitals to improve access to health facilities across the country was supposed to start in 2021 and end in 18 months.



Speaking on Joy News’ PM Express monitored by GhanaWeb, Osei-Asare said 67 of the 111 health facilities would commence in 2022 and that the government has made available funding for them.



“Yes (Agenda is going to start this year) and yesterday you heard the Health Minister say it and funding is available. And we are to start with 67 of them that are going to open up areas, that are going to bring more employment.



“You remember during the COVID-19 era where we got some form of funding, we put 600 million with the Ghana Infrastructure Investment Fund (GIIF). So, we are partnering with GIIF to support the government to make this happen,” she said.



Touching on the performance of Ghana’s economy, the deputy minister who is also the member of parliament for Atiwa East said the country would not exceed a debt-to-GDP of 80 percent for 2021.



She explained that data available to the Finance Ministry show that Ghana’s debt-to-GDP ratio currently stands at 79.6% and would not exceed 80 percent as being predicted by some analysts.



Osei-Asare added that the government is optimistic about attaining its 2022 economic target including a Gross Domestic Product growth rate of 5 percent and a budget deficit of 7 percent.