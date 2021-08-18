‘Agenda 111’ to optimally advance Ghana’s healthcare delivery - President

General News of Wednesday, 18 August 2021

Source: gna.org.gh

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Tuesday performed a symbolic ceremony at Trede in the Atwima-Kwanwoma District, for the official commencement of the ‘Agenda 111’, which has the objective of increasing greater access to healthcare delivery across the country.



The underlying factor, he said, was to build and equip as many hospitals as possible to advance Ghana’s agenda of becoming a ‘Centre of Excellence’ in medical care in the West African sub-Region.



In all, a total of 111 hospitals are expected to be constructed nationwide, each costing about US$16.88 million, and scheduled to be executed within 18 months by a team of local contractors.



Facilities to be provided include; Out-Patient-Department (OPD), Maternity, Obstetrics and Gynaecology Units, Accident and Emergency Units, Male, Female, Paediatric and Isolation Units.















