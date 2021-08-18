Agenda 111 seeks to provide parity across the country – Government spokesperson on infrastructure

General News of Wednesday, 18 August 2021

Source: 3news.com

Government spokesperson on infrastructure, Richard Asante Yeboah, has stated that President Akufo-Addo’s Agenda 111 initiative seeks to provide equality when it comes to health care delivery to Ghanaians across the length and breadth of the country.



He pointed out that the government has realized that due to the creation of new regions in the country, there have been constituencies and districts without hospitals or adequate health facilities to cater to the people.



Mr. Yeboah, who is also the Deputy National Communications Director of the New Patriotic Party(NPP) said the initiative will bridge the gap between communities with adequate health facilities and the ones without any in the country.



He said the initiative can be described as “the greatest ever investment in healthcare delivery in any part of the world” where a government seeks to construct 111 health facilities across districts and constituencies that do not have one.



Mr. Yeboah pointed out that putting the initiative in focus, as to what the government seeks to achieve with the initiative is to end the norm of people traveling from different parts of the country without adequate health facilities to city centers to obtain healthcare will be a thing of the past.



He said what Ghanaians must do is to make sure that those who have been given the contract to build the hospitals will do so within the time frame allotted them and also those who are to furnish the hospital after they are built do so in a timely manner to make the initiative achieve its purpose in the country.



Mr. Yeboah said this in an interview with Johnnie Hughes on the New Day show on TV3, Wednesday, August 18.



He was commenting on the heels of the launch of the Agenda 111 initiative by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Tuesday, August 17 in the Ashanti Region to construct 111 hospitals across the country as promised in the President’s 8th COVID-19 address in April 2020.



“I think Agenda 111 seeks to provide parity in terms of healthcare delivery across the length and breadth of the country. We realized that there are certain constituencies or districts or regions because of the creation of new regions that do not have regional hospitals and this seeks to bridge the gap between some of these constituencies without health facilities”, he pointed out.



He added, “one thing people need to understand is that, for the life of any nation, I think this could be the greatest ever investment in healthcare delivery in any part of the world, where a government seeks to construct 111 health facilities and this is across districts that do not have one”.