Agenda 111 is the most unprecedented project in the world – Nsiah-Asare

Dr. Anthony Nsiah Asare, the Presidential Advisor on Health, has lauded the government's Agenda 111 project as an unparalleled achievement in global healthcare infrastructure development.



The ambitious initiative, officially inaugurated by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on August 17, 2021, has set out to construct a total of 111 district hospitals across Ghana.



During an interview on Point of View on Citi TV in Accra, Dr. Nsiah-Asare underscored the monumental scale of the Agenda 111 project, calling it "one of the most unprecedented health infrastructure projects in the whole world."



He went on to explain the magnitude of the initiative, stating, "Yes, we haven't seen any government in the whole world starting hospital infrastructure in the magnitude of 111 hospitals, made up of 101 district hospitals, three psychiatric hospitals, and seven regional hospitals."



Furthermore, Dr. Nsiah-Asare emphasized that these hospitals are not concentrated in a single area but are distributed across all 16 regions of Ghana. He noted, "In fact, the region with the least number of projects may be Western North with four, three district hospitals, and one regional hospital."



Dr. Nsiah-Asare also highlighted the positive impact of the project on employment in Ghana. He explained, "When this project started, the contractors employed a lot of our local artisans; the carpenters, masons, steel benders, and most other artisans in other areas."



He added, "Apart from that, there are people who are also selling pure water and food for the workers, and we have created some jobs in the local community even before the buildings are completed and commissioned."



The Agenda 111 project represents a monumental effort aimed at significantly enhancing access to healthcare services in Ghana, and it has garnered international attention for its scope and ambition.



