Agenda 111 is just another ‘NPP political slogan’– NDC man

• Solomon Anane says the NPP is good at only branding projects



• He wants government to use funds to pay debts



• According to him government should focus on completing projects first



A member of the Communications team of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Solomon Anane, has described government’s Agenda 1111 as another form of NPP political 'sloganeerism'.



According to him, the New Patriotic Party has brandished a number of projects which have never been started let alone completed.



Solomon Anane is concerned that government is starting projects at a time there are debts to be repaid.



GhanaWeb monitored comments he made on Accra-based Hello FM when he said: “A country which has continuously borrowed but has managed to generate income internally, government uses it to pay our debts to reduce GDP.



“They think if they come and sing those songs 1District, 1Factory, everybody will follow,” he added, “I’m not saying it’s not a good project, but it’s just another (case of ) political sloganeerism like any other project.”



The NDC communicator noted that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo hesitated in commissioning projects NDC undertook but the pandemic taught him a lesson to embark on the Agenda 111 project.



He said, “It was COVID-19 that awakened the senses of government to know that he is being reckless. Just because Mahama built the hospitals he didn’t want to commission it.”



“Since 2020, when he said he was going to build 88 hospitals, he hasn’t been able to secure lands, funds or building plan.”



