Agenda 111 is a scam waiting to happen - David Tamakloe predicts

The Editor-In-Chief of Whatsup News portal, David Tamakloe has described the Agenda 111 project promised by government as a scam that will hit the country sooner or later.



According to him, precedents set by the current administration reveals that this project is set to fail.



He shared this opinion during an interview on the Happy Morning Show.



“Agenda 111 is another scam waiting to happen. And it is scam because there are actual precedents that we can relate to. If you recall, last year before the election, the president announced that the government was going to build 88 hospitals across the country; allocating a huge sum of money for the building of these hospitals.



"Some predicted that these hospitals will be built before the election. Some said it will be completed within a year. As we speak now, none of these projects is up to 50 percent. I have not set my eyes on what has been started.”



Juxtaposing government’s effort to that of private entities towards COVID-19, the editor was quick to conclude that the private sector had done exceedingly well in its initiatives compared to the government.





The entire project includes 111 district hospitals, seven new regional hospitals, two additional mental health hospitals to be located in the middle and southern belts, and the redevelopment of the Accra Psychiatric Hospital.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, first announced the project in April 2020 during his eighth update on COVID-19. He subsequently cut sod for construction to begin on Tuesday, August 17, 2021.



Presenting the 2021 mid-year budget review in Parliament on Thursday, July 29, 2021, the Minister of Finance, Mr Ken Ofori-Atta, also disclosed that the government had decided to execute the initiative in two phases, with the first phase being the processes completed.



The second phase, he said, was the actual construction of 88 district hospitals.