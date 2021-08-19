Agenda 111 is a 419 project, Akufo-Addo should be removed from office - Brogya Genfi

General News of Thursday, 19 August 2021

Source: peacefmonline.com

Former Ashanti regional Youth Organizer of the largest opposition National Democratic Congress(NDC), Brogya Genfi says he believes President Nana Akufo-Addo should be removed from office.



He says the level of dishonesty in his government can further not be entertained.



Speaking on Okay FM's 'Ade Akye Abia' programme, he has asked Members of Parliament to press the impeachment button and begin the processes.



According to him, in September 2020, the government cut sod for a District Hospital Project in Twedie in the Atwima Kwanwoma District of the Ashanti Region but it never came to pass.



"After a year of no show, the President carries his Health Minister back to the same town in same District of Ashanti to cut sod for another Hospital project", he said this is public deceit and that the Agenda 111 hospitals can only be described as Agenda 419, he added.



He, however, has charged representatives in Parliament to as a matter of urgency initiate processes of impeachment against the President to assuage the anger of Ghanaians.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Tuesday, August 17, 2021 cut sod for the commencement of the construction of the Trede District Hospital in the Atwima Kwanwoma district of the Ashanti Region.



The ceremony formed part of the Agenda 111 to construct 101 district hospitals in districts without district hospitals, two psychiatric hospitals for the middle and the southern belts, seven regional hospitals and the rehabilitation of the Accra Psychiatric hospital.



Speaking at the ceremony to kick start the construction of the project, Nana Akufo-Addo said this was the biggest investment in healthcare in the country and was glad that it was happening during his tenure.



“I am glad that it is under my tenure as the President of the Republic that the biggest ever investment in the nation’s healthcare is being made,” he said.



According to him, the coronavirus pandemic exposed the deficiencies of the healthcare system as a result of years of under investments and neglect.



He said the huge investment into the healthcare sector was to address the uneven distribution of healthcare infrastructure and also make Ghana the centre of excellence in healthcare delivery in the sub region.



