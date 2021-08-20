Agenda 111 cost: 'Give credit where due' - Gabby tasks 'anti-corruption apostles'

General News of Friday, 20 August 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Agenda 111 is touted by the government as the biggest health infrastructure drive in recent history



• The initial plan was to build 88 district hospitals, which idea found a place in the NPP’s 2020 manifesto



• The whole idea is also a result of the COVID-19 pandemic



Gabby Asare otchere-Darko has tasked persons he describes as anti-corruption apostles to give credit to the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government for financial prudence in the construction of district hospitals.



Without quoting any soecific figures relative to his claim of savings, he said at the present cost of about 16 million dollars, government was saving over 50% of what would have been the original cost.



In an August 19 social media post, he wrote: "I am a fascinated that the anti-corruption apostles have been sensationally quiet on the fact that a Ghana Govt has found a way to slash the cost of putting up a district hospital, fully equipped, by more than half! We must have the courage to give credit where due."



The official cost of each of the 101 district hospitals under the Agenda 111 project has been pegged at US$16.88 million - that is US$12.88 million for construction and US$4 million for medical equipment.



All projects are to span 18 months from the date of sod cutting. According to Information Minister, Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah, civil works are expected to take 12 months before the remaining six-months goes into other works.





I am a fascinated that the anti-corruption apostles have been sensationally quiet on the fact that a Ghana Govt has found a way to slash the cost of putting up a district hospital, fully equipped, by more than half! We must have the courage to give credit where due. pic.twitter.com/0ciqZ3qcVs — Gabby Otchere-Darko (@GabbyDarko) August 19, 2021