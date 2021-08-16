‘Agenda 111’ biggest health infrastructure initiative by any government – Annoh-Dompreh extols

General News of Monday, 16 August 2021

Frank Annoh Dompreh, the Majority Chief Whip has touted the government’s effort in dealing with the infrastructure problems in the country's health sector.



Annoh Dompreh is impressed by the government’s ‘Agenda 111’ project which will see the government embark on a health infrastructure spree of building 88 hospitals across various districts in the country.



In a tweet on Sunday, August 15, 2021, the Member of Parliament for Nsawam-Adoagyiri intimated that never in the country’s history has the government embarked on such a project in the health sector.



The tweet by the board member of the Electricity Company of Ghana revealed the trickle-down effect of the projects which according to the government will be executed by local contractors.



“Agenda 111 is the single biggest health infrastructural program by any gov't. Aside from expanding access to health, providing jobs for health workers & creating new economies, the project also prioritises local contractors & local labour. This goes beyond healthcare!” he posted on Twitter.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is expected to break the grounds for the construction of the health facilities at a special ceremony at Trade in the Atwima Kwanwoma District of the Ashanti Region.



Speaking at a press briefing on Sunday, Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah said that funds have been secured for the projects.



“Currently, commencement funding of US$100 million has been made available to the project through the Ghana Infrastructure Investment Funds”, Mr Oppong Nkrumah told journalists.



He said: “For the project itself, it is budgeted at nearly US$17 million for each of the district hospitals”.The district and specialised hospitals are being funded by the government of Ghana but for the regional hospitals, EPC arrangements have been made” for them, he noted.



Mr Oppong Nkrumah said: “This project will naturally go across three budget cycles. So, allocations have been made across the various budget cycles in the Medium-Term Expenditure Framework for what the government of Ghana is bearing”, he noted.



