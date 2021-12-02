Agenda 111: Work begins on 60-bed Asuogyaman district hospital

Regional News of Thursday, 2 December 2021

Source: Michael Teye, Contributor

District Chief Executive (DCE) for Asuogyaman in the Eastern Region on Wednesday broke the ground as part of the Contract Commencement Ceremony for the start of the government’s agenda to build a new hospital facility in the district.



The 60-bed facility to be located at Apegusu is part of 111 hospitals targeted to be built in 111 districts under the government’s ‘Agenda 111’ project considered to be the biggest healthcare investment in the country.



The government has explained that the project is an ambitious plan to bridge the health infrastructure deficit in the country.



Lead Contractors for the project, Golden Mainland Ghana Limited together with Dimola Limited and Amoacho Company Limited are expected to complete the project within twelve months.



The facility which is expected to be completed within twelve months when completed will house an administration block, an OPD, a lab/ diagnostics center, accident and emergency center, public health unit, physiotherapy unit, a surgery, male and female surgical wards, a maternity, isolation ward, a mortuary and staff quarters.



The completion of the facility is expected to boost health delivery in the district, particularly, Apegusu, Frankadua, Mpakadan, Asikuma and other adjoining communities which do not have any major hospitals in the area.



DCE for Asuogyaman, Samuel Kwame Agyekum thanked President Akufo-Addo for bringing a healthcare facility to the people of Asuogyaman, assuring that the hospital will be successfully completed on time.



He expressed his profound gratitude to the chiefs and people of Adonten for offering the land on which the hospital will be built.



“Asuogyaman is grateful as this is going to mark a new face for the district that will bring assorted benefits for the community,” he said as he called on the people to embrace the project.



Mankrado of the Adonten-Apegusu Traditional Area, Nana Dedey Akwei II who described the project as a gift said the facility when completed would serve as the first referral point to provide quality healthcare for the Asuogyaman people.



To ensure the effective execution of the project without hitches, the traditional leader proposed the formation of a project oversight committee to facilitate the works on the project.



“I’ll also suggest that a project steering committee be put in place to ensure the successful completion of this project,” he suggested.



The Mankrado urged parents to ensure that their children pursue courses in hospital administration to take up the responsibility of running the facility in the near future.



He also urged members of the community to support the consultant and contractors to ensure that the project is successfully executed.



Charles Blankson-Hemans, Supervising Consultant of CBH Group/Hospital infrastructure Group, Construction consultants for the project, said the idea behind the project was to bring healthcare delivery to the doorstep of the people.



The consultant further assured of the best quality of work and urged the contractors to ensure that they employ members of the community for the project.