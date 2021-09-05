Agenda 111: We won't support unlawful, inflated contracts - NDC MP to Presby Moderator

General News of Sunday, 5 September 2021

• The NDC is not against the government's Agenda 111 project



• The party is against irregular contracts and inflated payments related to the project



• Leader of the Presyterian Church has recently chastized critics of the project branding them witches



Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, Member of Parliament for South Dayi has reacted to assumptions that the opposition National Democratic Congress is against the government's Agenda 111 project.



According to him, contrary to that view, the NDC fully supports the project but that it will not support the manner in which the project is being undertaken.



He mentioned unlawful award of contracts which he alleged were inflated as the main reason they were in opposition to implementation and not the project in and of itself.



The Moderator of the Presbyterian Church got it all horribly wrong. We are in full support of Agenda 111 but we won’t support unlawful awards of contracts that are palpably inflated.



Isn’t the Moderator scandalized by news of Ghc36m paid as fees for the Hospital Design alone? — Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, Esq. MP. (@etsedafeamekpor) September 4, 2021