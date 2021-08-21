Agenda 111: Govt hiding truth about GH¢600m funding – Minority insists

General News of Saturday, 21 August 2021

Source: classfmonline.com

The Minority in Parliament has accused the government of hiding the truth about the GH¢600 million expenditure advanced for the Agenda 111 project.



The Minority’s position follows the Finance Ministry’s claim that the GH¢600 million is yet to be disbursed.



In a statement responding to concerns raised by the Minority, the ministry said the amount had been released into the project account at the Bank of Ghana.



But the Minority are back again and say they are alarmed and even more concerned about the chain of custody of the GHS600 million allocated for AGENDA 111 projects.



They have, therefore, asking the following questions:



Below are details of the Minority’s statement:



For Immediate Release:



MINORITY STATEMENT ON THE MISSING GH₵600 MILLION FROM THE CONSOLIDATED FUND SINCE 2020.



The Minority in Parliament has read with utmost shock and alarm a press statement issued by the Ministry of Finance in response to its recent call for accountability for an amount of GH₵600million released or utilized in 2020 for the management of AGENDA 111 projects.



Although the statement in itself did not address the entirety of concerns raised in our press statement regarding the sufficiency of allocations, the appropriacy of the implementing agency (Office of the President) and the propriety of procurement methods leading to the award of contracts; we find the explanations on the GH₵600million expenditure rather bizarre to say the least.



The statement is alarming in that it raises even more concerns about the chain of custody of the GH₵600 million allocated for AGENDA 111 projects. We therefore put forward a few questions:



1. Did the government release GH₵600 million for Agenda 111 in 2020 as per the Ministry of Finance’s statement and when did this happen? Why was this not captured in the 2021 Budget?



2. Which agency of government is implementing Agenda 111 and is that agency different from the agency holding custody of funds for the same project? Why?



3. Are funds purported to be lodged at the Ghana Infrastructure Investment Fund meant for investment management or they are lodged there to be made available to the implementing agency on demand?



4. Assuming that funds have been released for Agenda 111 projects, what has been the chain of custody of the funds since they left the Consolidated Accounts at the BoG?



5. Can the government, without releasing funds from the Bank of Ghana to the implementing agency admit to having released same and present same to parliament and the people of Ghana?



Government’s communication and explanations leads to a rather unfortunate conclusion that the government is hiding the truth about the GH₵600 million expenditure and from all the contradictions, it may be that the GH₵600 million is Missing.



In view of the above, we call on the Auditor General to immediately constitute an Audit team involving the services of a reputable international Audit Firm such as Price Waterhouse coopers (PWC), to immediately Audit the processes leading to the supposed transfer and the expenditure of the 600 million between the Ministry of finance, the Controller and Accountant General’s Department, the Bank of Ghana, the Ministry of Health and the Office of the Chief of Staff to ascertain the veracity of the claims of the Ministry of Finance.



We also wish to serve notice that, if the Auditor General fails to Act within 2 weeks, we will have no option than to start the processes of collecting enough signatures from Members of Parliament to trigger a recall of Parliament so that a committee of Parliament can investigate the Missing GH₵ 600 million from the consolidated fund.



Kwabena Mintah Akandoh (MP)



MP for Juaboso & Ranking Member on the Parliamentary Select Committee on Health