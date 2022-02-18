Agenda 111: Gov't annexing our farmlands without compensation – Ofoase Ayirebi farmers lament

General News of Friday, 18 February 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

Some aggrieved farmers including a 90-year-old woman who identifies herself as Adwoa Kodie at Ofoase Ayirebi in the Akyemansa District of the Eastern Region have expressed bitterness about the alleged annexation of their farmlands by the government for the Agenda 111 hospital projects.



According to the farmers, the government’s action has led to the destruction of their cocoa plantations and other farm produce.



The farmers claim the Chief Executive of Akyemansa District Assembly, Mr Paul Asamoah, and the Member of Parliament for the area, Mr Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah must pay compensation to the affected farmers.



They told Kaakyire Akwasi Donkor in an interview they are not resisting any attempt by the government to establish a hospital in the community but they expect that some compensation be paid for the annexation of their farmlands and destruction of the produce.



President Akufo-Addo has envisioned that Agenda 111 will play a critical role in making Ghana the centre of excellence for medical care in West Africa by 2030.



The project will see to the construction of 111 hospitals across the country.