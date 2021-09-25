Agenda 111: Fanfare of Akufo-Addo govt supercedes realities – Yamin

General News of Saturday, 25 September 2021

Former deputy Ashanti Regional Minister, Joseph Yamin has stated that the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government is full of fanfare even as Ghanaians live the reality of its empty promises.



Speaking in respect of the recently launched Agenda 111 project, Yamin said two months after the fanfare and publicity that greeted the sod-cutting, work was not going on even in the district the president inaugurated the project.



“The fanfare of this government is superseding the realities. They just went about two months ago to do sod cutting of (Agenda) 111 hospitals and there is no work done, after two months, not a single one of them,” he told Nana Aba Anamoah on September 23 edition of the Starr Chat programme.



Asked whether he had evidence to back his claims, he stressed: “I am saying there is nothing done… the very place they cut the sod, that is where my grandma lives …there is no work there.



“This govt is playing on the intelligence of Ghanaians, so anytime people are raising issues they try to divert the attention of the nation by doing something that will catch the media attention,” he added.



According to him, the media were hoodwinked by the Agenda 111 sod-cutting at a time there were big corruption scandals notably the Aker Energy-GNPC deal.



He alleged that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo had in a year commissioned one project twice, in reference to the Atwima Kwahuma district hospital which was supposed to kickstart the Agenda 111 project. He said the August 17 sod-cutting in the town of Trade was the second time the president had cut sod for the construction of the very same edifice.



He said it was for this reason that the Akufo-Addo government comes nowhere near the John Dramani Mahama administration in the area of infrastructure development especially in the Ashanti region - despite being a stronghold of the ruling party.