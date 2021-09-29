Agenda 111: Akatsi South MCE hands over site to contractors

Regional News of Wednesday, 29 September 2021

Source: GNA

Mr. Leo Nelson Adzidogah, the outgoing Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Akatsi South in the Volta region, has handed over the site earmarked for the construction of a District Hospital under the government's agenda 111 project.



The 15-acre land situated at Adeheta, a community within Akatsi South, would house all the facilities to be constructed for the hospital project.



Mr. Adzidogah together with his technical team from the assembly took the contractors to the project site for a formal introduction to traditional authorities and the community members.



He said the move was not only to do site possession but also to court the support and involvement of all stakeholders to ensure smooth execution of the project.



“This is one of the government's priority projects, and the government was poised to build these hospitals within the expected time to ensure quality health care to all citizens," he added.



Mr. Wisdom Kofi Xedagbui, the assembly member for the area who spoke on behalf of the chiefs and elders of the community, assured the contractors of their readiness to assist them in the successful completion of the project.



He appealed to the contractors to employ local hands where need be to offer some jobs to his community members.



Management team members from Heiland, Rajar Engineering, and Swift Management Limited, the contractors for the project, were present to assess the site for commencement works to begin.



Mr. Jeff Nunoo, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Heiland, a Ghanaian Construction firm with branches in West Africa and beyond, disclosed to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), their focus was to ensure timely execution of the project.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Tuesday, August 17, this year, performed the ground-breaking event at Trede in the Atwima Kwanwoma District of the Ashanti Region for commencement of the projects.



Called 'Agenda 111', the project will incorporate 111 Hospitals, including 101 District Hospitals, 2 Psychiatric Hospitals, 7 Regional Hospitals, and the redevelopment of the Accra Psychiatric Hospital.



Each unit would cost US$17 million, covering 15 acres of land, and is expected to be completed within 12 months, starting from the point of commencement.



