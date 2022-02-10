Agencies, regional offices under Ministry of Justice receive logistical support

General News of Thursday, 10 February 2022

A-G embarks on working visit to agencies, regional offices



Legal service sector facing funding and infrastructural challenges



Government committed improve legal services sector – Attorney-General



Government through the Ministry of Justice has provided logistical support to key agencies, regional offices under the ministry.



The beneficiary agencies are the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO), the Registrar-General’s Department, the Council for Law, and regional regional offices under the A-G's office.



Attorney General and Minister of Justice Godfred Yeboah Dame making the presentation of over 91 vehicles said the move is necessary to address the many infrastructural challenges such as lack of vehicles and adequate funding.



Speaking at a ceremony on Wednesday, February 9, 2022, the A-G noted that he remains committed to tackling these changes under the ministry and the legal services sector.



“Today’s presentation of 91 vehicles follows a special appeal I made to Cabinet in June last year, in consequence of which President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo directed the Finance Minister to ensure satisfaction of all the needs, for which we are profoundly grateful to the President and the minister,” Dame saod.



“We are profoundly grateful to His Excellency the President and the Honourable Minister for Finance. Colleagues, in all sincerity, to say that this fleet of vehicles will make an impact on the work of the Office of the Attorney-General and Ministry of Justice will be an understatement," the A-G added.



He continued, "I just concluded working visits to the head offices of various agencies under the Ministry of Justice, to ascertain at first hand the physical conditions under which they operate. These visits were revealing as the hugely undesirable working environments of some agencies and the lack of basic tools for service to the nation came to the fore.”



Meanwhile, these key agencies and regional offices under the Ministry of Justice were presented with over 91 vehicles.



These vehicles include 39 saloon cars, 42 Toyota pick-ups, four Toyota Fortuners, three Toyota V8s, one 32-seater Toyota bus, two Toyota Mini-buses and a motorcycle.