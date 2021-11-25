Aged mother whose son subjected her to slavery wants justice

General News of Thursday, 25 November 2021

Source: crimecheckghana.org

62-year-old Mary Akweley Coffie whose son subjected her to slavery in Brazil wants justice to be served her after she was given a wrong injection meant for mentally retarded persons.



Madam Coffie who managed to reach Crime Check Foundation (CCF), in an audio recording, said she wanted to return to Ghana due to the maltreatment but her son, Zaid seized her travelling documents.



She said her son refused to release her documents to her and when she insisted on taking them, Zaid told other tenants in the house they lived in that she had lost her senses.



“My son reported to me to the Brazilian authorities that I had gone mad so they sent me to Asylum. For three months now, my son has not visited me. He does not care about me. The Brazilian authorities gave me some injections meant for mentally challenged persons because of what my son told them. I want to return to Ghana,” she said.



However, after the intervention of CCF and the Ghanaian Community in Brazil, Zaid has released her mother’s document to her.



In subsequent audio confirming the retrieval of her documents, Madam Coffie thanked the Foundation, and others who intervened to enable her to retrieve her documents.



“I thank you for your efforts in helping me get my documents. My only plea is that, if you want to help me please do not consider the verbal abuse my son has subjected you to. Please help me from your heart,” she appealed.



She recounted how she struggled on the streets of Accra to be able to cater for her children, which they do not seem to appreciate and have turned her into a rag.



“I sold kenkey at Dansoman Round-about. I also slept in the Malata market with these children but today they have turned their back on all those sacrifices I made for them,” she reminisced.



