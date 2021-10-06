Age will be a key determinant in Ghana’s choice of president in 2024 – Kobby Mensah

General News of Wednesday, 6 October 2021

Source: mynewsgh.com

A lecturer at the University of Ghana Business School, Dr. Kobby Mensah has indicated that a major determinant in the 2024 election will be the age difference between the candidates.



According to him, over the years, the Ghanaian voter has considered the ages of candidates to decide on who they vote for and that will feature greatly in the 2024 election.



“I think what actually gives us a sense is about the behaviour of the voters in the past. You realize that the Ghanaian voters always go for so to speak an elderly person and not only in Ghana but across the continent. Almost every African leader that you see, you see a certain level of age and I think one of the reasons why President Mahama actually struggled a little bit was because of the age factor. People associated young people with a certain lifestyle and as a result...even though he probably hasn’t been that because of his age he was actually suffering,” he said indicating that his conclusions are not based on research.



Kobby Mensah indicated that from the behaviour of the voters over the years the winnability of a candidate in the NPP will be based on the candidate’s age as compared to the former President of Ghana John Dramani Mahama.



On whether the other candidates contesting Alan Kyeremanteng have the ability to dissipate his votes, Kobby Mensah indicated that over the years, Alan Kyeremanteng has been a known face and has contested and has therefore built solid followership as compared to his opponents.



“He has a consolidated support base. Over the years he’s been contesting so his core base you can be assured that he will be able to put his core base together perhaps what is likely to be the issue are those previous candidates who have actually run before, for example, can he bring on board President Kufour’s support base for example, can he bring on board President Akufo-Addo’s support base for example. So those other support bases that is the challenge whether he can actually bring them as a collation but for his camp, he has a very consolidated support base,” he explained.



Who Represent NPP In 2024 as Flagbearer



The governing New Patriotic Party is lacing its boots to get a flagbearer who will take over from Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



Several personalities have shown interest in contesting for the position although the party has not opened its nomination.



Leading the race is the Vice President of Ghana Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and Trade Minister Alan Kyeremanteng.



However, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has indicated he doesn’t back any candidate and that his interest is to break the 8.



