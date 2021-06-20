Agbogbloshie onion sellers backtrack, beg Henry Quartey for time to relocate

General News of Sunday, 20 June 2021

The onion sellers at Agbogbloshie who had earlier threatened not to relocate have gone back on their words and are now pleading for ample time to move their products and other properties to Adjen Kotoku.



After initially agreeing in a meeting with Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey to move, the trades made a u-turn and as per reports sought refuge in some members of parliament to offer them protection.



The MPs, according to The Regional Minister, after being briefed on the plans made by his outfit for the traders withdrew their support for the traders and back the relocation.



With their political protection and Henry Quartey vowing to move them in the face of spiritual machinations on his life, the traders are now begging for enough time to move to the new marketing site secured for them.



Some traders according to a Citi FM reportage are pleading with Henry Quartey to extend the July 1 deadline for their resettlement.



“It is unfair for the Minister to give us short notice to relocate. We pleaded with him for more time, but he did not heed to it. Besides, the stalls that have been provided are not good enough for selling onions. We have not said that we’ll not move; we are only begging for more time to put things together,” a trader said.



Another trader said “1st July is a few days away, we won’t be ready by then. We are pleading with the Regional Minister to give us some more time.”



