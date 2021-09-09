Agbogbloshie onion market site undergoes fumigation

General News of Thursday, 9 September 2021

Following the relocation of onion sellers from Agbogbloshie to Adjen Kotoku, the Accra Regional Ministry has undertaken fumigation of the area previously occupied by the traders.



The fumigation exercise which is in collaboration with Teleb Waste Management is meant to rid the land space of rodents, pests and other harmful pests.



The three-day exercise will also see the company clean the place and ready it for the next phase of the developmental project.



Speaking to the media at the end of today’s exercise, Edem Makumator, the Publications Relations Officer of Teleb Waste Management assured that by the end of the three-day fumigation exercise, the land will be free from all rodents and pests.



“This exercise is in line with Let’s Make Accra great campaign by the Greater Accra Regional Minister. This is the second phase of it. The first phase was in July which was the demolition and we’re here to complete the second phase.



‘We have been engaged to do undertake this exercise and the essence is to eradicate rodents, flies and other things that have engulfed this property of the past few months,” she said.



Edem Makumator also used the platform to sensitize Ghanaians on the need to adhere strictly to the preventive protocols on the COVID-19.



She cautioned that the virus, contrary to some assertions is still wreaking havoc and urged Ghanaians to exercise caution.





It will be recalled in July this year, Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey supervised the relocation of traders from Agbogbloshie to Adjen Kotoku.



The moves form part of the minister’s drive to rid the capital of some of its teething challenges and ensure that the government’s objective of making it ‘the cleanest city in Africa’ is realized.