Agbodza commences work on GH¢1.5m self-funded classroom block for Adaklu SHS

Regional News of Wednesday, 18 August 2021

Source: kasapafmonline.com

The Adaklu Senior High school in the Adaklu District of the Volta region is expected to benefit from an 8-unit classroom block facility from the Member of Parliament for the area, Kwame Governs Agbodza.



The project which is being self-funded by the MP with support from some friends is estimated to cost an amount of GH¢1.5 million and is expected to be fully completed and commissioned for use at the beginning of the 2022 academic year.



The project according to the MP is aimed at reducing the school’s infrastructure deficit which continues to hinder academic work.



Speaking to journalists during a recent tour of some ongoing projects in the area, Mr. Agbodza lamented that the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo led administration has failed to take steps to address the school’s infrastructure challenges.



He said, “Nana Addo was the only President for whom students of the Adaklu Senior High school composed a song for. The last time he visited Adaklu, he made so many promises including that of addressing the infrastructure challenges the school is facing but all of these were empty promises he made. The school continues to struggle and I believe that this project when completed would offer significant relief to the school.”



The MP further laments that “A dormitory project which was started under the erstwhile Mahama administration has since been halted despite promises by the President to ensure the contractor completes work on the project.”



The Adaklu Senior High school in recent times has since had a rapid rise in its population but the school continues to grapple with infrastructure issues.



As part of the tour, the MP, Kwame Governs Agbodza also inspected work on a 3-unit classroom block being built by Pencils of Promise with support from the at Adaklu Anfoe, a 2-unit nurses quarters at Adaklu Kordiabe, a 2-unit staff bungalow at Adaklu Hlihave, a CHPS compound at Dave among some other projects being funded from the MP’s Common Fund.