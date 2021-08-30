Agave Traditional Area outdoors new Divisional chief

Regional News of Monday, 30 August 2021

Source: GNA

Almost three decades after the demise of Togbe Aguadze ll, the Chiefs and elders of Agave Traditional Area have accepted and enstooled Togbe Gbedefe Aguadze lll as chief of the Aludza Clan.



The colourful outdooring ceremony, which occurred on Sunday, August 29, 2021 at Aguadze family house at Detsawome in the South Tongu District of the Volta region, preceded the necessary rites related to the traditions of the clan.



Togbe Gbedefe Aguadze lll, Known in private life as Kafui Aguadze, is the son of Togbe Nyatse Aguadze ll who died in 1993.



John Amuzu Aguadze, an elder of the Aguadze family, disclosed that the Aludza Clan had searched for a successor to the throne for over 27 years when Togbe Kwasi Aguadze ll died.



He said the outdooring of a new chief for the Aludza Clan "marks a turning point in the history and cultural heritage of Aludza Clan and the entire Agave Traditional Area."



Amuzu Aguadze appealed to the new chief to use his elevated royal position to promote peace and unity for the people.



"We know Togbe in his private life as a peaceful personality, we implore him to distance himself from anything capable of tarnishing his esteemed position. We advise you to remain the father for all, and not allow yourself to be used by land litigants and disgruntled politicians," he added.



Agbotadua William Awukuga of Tsiala Clan from Agave Traditional Area, who was the guest of honour, said the chieftaincy institution must be respected.



He charged the Chiefs under Agave Traditional Area to remain united "so that development projects from government and other organizations would come to our area."



He also asked for new reforms in chieftaincy affairs in the area, saying "this could be done easily if subordinates respect their leaders in society."



In his inaugural speech, Togbe Aguadze lll who swore the oath of allegiance to the Chiefs and people of Agave called for unity and support from kingmakers, Chiefs, elders, family, the Aludza Clan, and every son and daughter from the area to stand behind him to ensure that success becomes their portion.



He promised to bring to bear rich ideas and quality leadership during his tenure.



On developmental challenges, Togbe Aguadze lll mentioned some areas of focus such as a Community Centre at Detsawome, construction of Sogakope to Agordome junction road, construction of CHP compound for quality health care system, and others.



He assured to bring all key developmental players on board for the growth of the area.



He also appealed to parents to support and encourage their children to attend school to the highest level or acquire the needed skills through apprenticeship training.



'Dumega' Hudson Kojo Ablordeppey, a former lecturer at the University of Surrey in the United Kingdom (UK) and Glassboro in the United States, who chaired the ceremony, tasked the new chief to learn from other chiefs.



Born on March 25, 1964, Togbe Gbedefe Aguadze ll attended Detsawome LA primary school from 1970 to 1976 before moving to Dabala EP Middle School from 1976 after which he passed the Common Entrance Examination in 1978 while in form two.



He later obtained his School Certificate and G.C.E Ordinary Level from the Sogakope Secondary School in 1983.



After obtaining his Higher National Diploma(HND) in Electrical Engineering, the Assistant Chief Technician Engineer and Line Maintenance Supervisor at GRIDco further enrolled at the Regional Maritime University, where he had his Bachelor of Science (BSc) degree in Electrical Engineering.



The 57-year-old Electrical Engineer and father of two also worked in several establishments, including the Volta River Authority, Tema Oil Refinery (TOR), and All Alfra Electrical Engineering Company.



Dancing, display of culture, and tradition characterized the well-attended ceremony.



Members from all the sixteen Clans under Agave were in attendance to witness the event.



Some Chiefs and Queen mothers present included, Togbe Kwawu Adzove VII, the Awadada of Agave State, Togbe Vigbedor Agah V, Right wing Chief of Agave, Togbe Anorba Sasraku IV of Agorndro, and Mama Adenya IV from Fieve.



Togbe Sakpo Agbolosu II was also outdoored as the 'Agbotadua,' Dunu Afebli as 'Hlortator,' and Adzorgeve Agbitor as 'Zikpuitor' of the Aludza royal stool.