Ag. IGP entourage visit injured police officers in Bono Region

General News of Tuesday, 24 August 2021

Source: classfmonline.com

The Acting Inspector General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, and his entourage from the National Police Headquarters and Bono Regional Police Command on Sunday 22nd August, 2021 visited four Police personnel who, in line of duty, have suffered various degrees of injury and are now incapacitated.



The personnel visited were Corporal Issaka Akurugu of Bono RDF, Lance Corporal Bernard Sefa of Bono Regional Operation, Sunyani, Lance Corporal Anane Bosoka, of Regional MTTD Sunyani and Lance Corporal Collins Baah of Bono East Regional Visibility, Techiman.



The entourage visited the injured officers at their various homes to know how each of them was coping.



The Acting IGP further assured them of the Police Administration's commitment to supporting them in any way possible for them to get back on their feet. "Your pain is our pain" he stated.



In a related development, the Ag. IGP and his entourage paid a courtesy call on the chief of Abesim and also commiserated with the bereaved families whose three relations were murdered by suspect Richard Appiah, who is currently in Police custody assisting in the investigation.



Other members of the entourage were the Director-General (D-G) Research and Planning COP Mr. Paul Awini; D-G Services, DCOP Mr. Adutwum Bediako; D-G Welfare, DCOP Mrs. Habiba Twumasi Sarpong; Regional Commander, Bono, DCOP Mr. Godfred Owusu Boateng and other senior officers from the region took turns to share words of encouragement and reiterated the assurance of the Police administration's support to the affected families.



