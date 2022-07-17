Aftermath of NPP Conference: Fanteakwa south Vice Chairman commend newly elected xxecutives, calls for unity

Politics of Sunday, 17 July 2022

Source: Kwabena Nyarko

Newly elected Executives of the New Patriotic Party, NPP have been commended for their success to hold the high positions after Saturday's National delegates Congress of the party.



The Fanteakwa South NPP 2nd Vice Chairman, Nana Kofi Akomea Jnr has also urged party leaders and supporters to throw their weight behind the newly elected executives ahead of the 2024 elections.



The aftermath of the elections has brought on board New leaders with some if the old Executives able to retain their positions.



Mr. Stephen Ntim emerged winner for the Chairmanship position after several times of contesting while Justin Frimpong Kodua also won the General Secretary slot, beating incumbent John Boadu.



Madam Kate Gyamfuah also retained her seat as the National Women Organiser with Henry Nana Boakye (Nana B) graduating from the Youth Organiser position to be the Organiser.



With the National Treasurer position, Dr. Charles Dwamena (Dr. China) won the race over well touted Mary Posch-Oduro.



However, Nana Kofi Akomea Jnr speaking to Kwabena Nyarko Abronoma emphasised that he was optimistic the party under the leadership of its new Chairman, Mr. Stephen Ntim would ensure victory for the party by breaking the '8' political history of Ghana.



He stressed that the party needs unity and oneness after the Congress and called on all to join in making it a reality in order to have a formidable team ahead of any election the party may participate.



The NPP Communicator, therefore, appealed to all losing candidates to put aside the defeat and rather join hands with those elected to make the NPP the best choice going into future elections.



"My brother, losing an election is not easy but I am pleading with all candidates to see themselves as winners since the party won and not individuals. They must put aside any incident that erupted during the campaign and ensure the party forge ahead into future elections" Nana Kofi Akomea Jnr added.



The NPP held its National Delegates Congress over the weekend at the Accra Sports Stadium where new Executives have been voted to steer the affairs of the party for the next 4 years.