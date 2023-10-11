After persistent exposés, Akufo-Addo is now using the presidential jet – Okudzeto Ablakwa

General News of Wednesday, 11 October 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has expressed satisfaction with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's decision to resume using the presidential jet after a series of exposés.



This comes after the MP previously raised concerns about the cost of hiring expensive private jets at the expense of taxpayers.



In May 2021, Okudzeto Ablakwa drew the public’s attention to the president's decision not to use the presidential jet, the Falcon 900 EXE, but instead to charter other expensive jets at the expense of the taxpayer.



On one of his international travels, the MP cited the President, who chartered an Airbus ACJ32 Neo owned by Acropolis Aviation priced at £345, 000 on a 9-day visit to France, Belgium, South Africa, and back.



Speaking in an interview on TV3, the MP highlighted the impact of his persistent exposés on the matter.



“You remember the presidential travel scandal, the luxury chartered jets. Ghana has a functioning presidential jet in pristine condition. A jet that had nothing wrong with it. It was ordered by President Kufuor; President Mills and Mahama used it. Suddenly, President Akufo-Addo was not using it, and it was unknown to parliament and the Ghanaian people.



“I had to make that discovery that apparently the jet, the Falcon 900 EXE, which is a long-range aircraft, had been packed and the president had opted for very expensive €20,000 an hour ultra-luxury jets. Fortunately, after persistent exposure, the president has stopped. I've monitored his last eight travels; he is now back to using the presidential jet,” he said.



Ablakwa also cited the financial impact of the president's decision to use the presidential jet.



“Some say it is also because we run into financial crises, but I am glad that, thanks to that exposure, it has stopped. If the president had continued using the jet, but for my expose, the taxpayer would have lost GH₵150 million,” he added.



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



NW/SEA



Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards



You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:



