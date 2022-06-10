After all the benefits, Council of State members still take GH¢365,000 ex-gratia! Why? - Braimah

General News of Friday, 10 June 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Sulemana Braimah questions rationale for paying ex-gratia to Council of State members



Council of State work should be a privilege and not an avenue to make money - Togbe Afede XIV



Council of State work doesn’t merit ex-gratia - Togbe Afede XIV



The Executive Director of the Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA), Sulemana Braimah, has questioned the rationale behind the payment of GH¢365,000 ex-gratia to members of the Council of State.



Braimah indicated that the members do not deserve this ex-gratia because they are adequately compensated for the work they do for the state.



He added that most of the members are retirees and are already receiving a lot of benefits from the state.



“Members of the Council of State include a retired IGP (Inspector General of Police), CDS (Chief of Defence Staff) and CJ (Chief Justice). All three receive salaries after retirement just as serving officers. So, they receive salaries each month as retirees, salary each month as Council members and paid GH¢365,000 ex-gratia after 4 years??? WHY???” a tweet shared by the executive director of MFWA.



Meanwhile, Togbe Afede XIV, who famously rejected his ex-gratia payment for his work on the Council of State which has become a matter of public discourse, has said that members of the council do not deserve ex-gratia payment.



According to him, serving on the council should be seen as a privilege and not an avenue to demand compensation.



He added the GH¢365,000 ex-gratia was too much since the work was largely part-time and is for only four years which is why he rejected the money.



Read Sulemana Braimah's tweet below:



