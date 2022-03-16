Afriyie Akoto 'swerves' question on resignation for 2024 NPP race?

General News of Wednesday, 16 March 2022

It was a simple answer to a rather direct question posed to him about his presidential ambitions side by side his current ministerial position but his answer appeared withheld.



Minister of Food and Agriculture, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto was asked, during an interview on Citi FM, if he had concerns about suggestions that ministers with interest in the flagbearership position ought to resign before pursuing any such ambitions.



“Some people think that your close relationship with the president favors you than other people because I think he said a few times that people who aspire to be president should resign but it doesn’t seem to apply to you. Have you heard that criticism before and what's your comment on it?....... Is it something you are contemplating?” Host Benard Avle questioned Afriyie-Akoto who has openly confirmed his intention to contest for the NPP flagbearship position.



After questioning whether or not anyone has yet resigned because of that statement, the Agric Minister further went on to indicate that his utmost priority at the moment is supporting his ‘Boss’ the president to achieve his vision.



Details of whether or not the caution applied to him and what his plans are towards that were somewhat missing in the minister’s response, much to the surprise of the host.



“I must that assignment given to me by the president of the republic is an assignment which is of prime importance to me and I’m focusing on that to make sure that his second term is a great success for the people of Ghana,” Afriyie noted.



It would be recalled that Akufo-Addo in December, asked his appointees who are seeking to contest as flagbearers in the 2024 primaries to resign or focus on their job.



President Nana Akufo-Addo made this known during a political session with his ministers right after a cabinet meeting.



“President Akufo-Addo, gave the clearest warning to his Ministers aspiring to succeed him to ‘focus on the job’ he has given them ‘or quit now to pursue’ their ‘presidential ambitions,” an Asaase radio report stated.



