Afriyie Akoto stands no chance of winning at age 75 - Ben Ephson

Politics of Monday, 4 October 2021
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
• Owusu Afriyie Akoto has been listed as potential presidential candidate for 2024
• President Akufo-Addo has acknowledged his appointee is eyeing the presidency
• Ben Ephson says Owusu Afriyie Akoto has a low chance of winning due to his age
Pollster Ben Ephson has said Agric Minister, Owusu Afriyie Akoto stands a low chance of winning the presidential race of the New Patriotic Party due to his age.
He said he believes that Ghanaians will not consider voting for anyone beyond the age of 70.
Speaking in an interview with Starr FM Mr Ephson said “If Owusu Afriyie Akoto puts his heart in the race, I don’t think at age, 75, he stands a chance. I do not think Ghanaians will vote for anyone beyond 70 to lead them again. It does not look so.”
Owusu Afriyie Akoto has been tipped as a potential candidate for the New Patriotic Party even though he has not officially announced his presidential bid for 2024 of the New Patriotic Party.
President Akufo-Addo, during an introduction of his minister at Manyhia in Kumasi, told the Ashanti Monarch that both Alan and Dr Afriyie Akoto have their eyes on the Presidency.
“Asantehene, allow me to introduce my team members. Here is your grandson, Dr. Afriyie Akoto, my Agric Minister who wants to become the President. Nana, this is Alan Kyeremanten, he has been vying for my seat for a very long time, a very workaholic Minister,” he added.