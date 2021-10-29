Afriyie Akoto gives GH¢100K to Ashanti NPP

Politics of Friday, 29 October 2021

Source: classfmonline.com

The Minister of Food and Agriculture, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, has made a personal donation of GHS100,000 to the Ashanti regional branch of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) during its delegates conference held at Ejisu on Wednesday, 27 October 2021.



The donation was made on behalf of the minister by the former MP for New Edubiase, Mr George Oduro Boahen, who is currently his Technical Advisor.



The minister himself could not honour the occasion with his presence because of his engagement at the ongoing Conference of Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) in Accra.



Dr Akoto is a patron of the Ashanti regional NPP.



He has, over the years, been offering financial and logistical support to the party in the region.



During the 2020 election campaign, Dr Akoto was very instrumental in mobilising funds for the party to prosecute its campaign.



