Afriyie Akoto fixated on erecting billboards than ensuring there is enough food - Lecturer fires Agric Minister

A Governance Lecturer at the Central University, Dr. Benjamin Otchere-Ankrah, has taken a swipe at the minister for Agriculture, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto who he accuses of being so fixated on his presidential ambition.



He further accuses the Agric minister of being more interested in putting up billboards for himself to project his presidential ambition than planting more crops which will yield more produce to shore up the country's food reserves.



Speaking on Okay FM's Ade Akye Abia programme, he explained that as a minister for agriculture, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto should be seen to be rolling out policies and programmes that will inure to the benefit of Ghanaians, especially farmers in these difficult times.



"There are so many billboards across the country projecting your presidential ambition than your works as an agric minister. The country is in crisis. Prices of farm produce and foodstuff are skyrocketing like never before and instead of relieving Ghanaians with pragmatic solutions, you are spending millions erecting billboards to project your presidential ambition," he fumed.



Whiles slamming the Minister for always patting himself on the back, Dr. Otchere-Ankrah admonished him to channel the funds used in erecting the billboards across the country into galvanizing the agric sector and possibly import fertilizers for the farmers, since success in that field will have a ripple effect on his (minister's) presidential ambition.



"Ghanaians will not hesitate to accept you if you work to approve yourself, but trust me you will not even garner a single vote should your party decide to put you up as their flagbearer for the next elections.



"He is always touting his credentials with having outperformed every sector with the planting for food and jobs programme, but Ghanaians are hungry. Farmers are not getting fertilizer to buy; even the poultry industry is failing, yet you claim to be a successful minister who wants to lead the country.



"At least this is what you can do to help the president in these difficult times," he counselled.



