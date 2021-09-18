Afriwave Telecom provides quality water for the people of Ekye-Amanfrom

Regional News of Saturday, 18 September 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Afriwave Telecom Ghana Limited as part of its sustainable Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative has rehabilitated an existing water facility at Ekye-Amanfrom in the Kwahu Afram Plains South District in the Eastern Region of Ghana.



The water facility which was constructed by Millennium International Development Authority (MiDA) has been abandoned by the community for a decade due to the salty taste of the water which was sourced from borehole water.



Thanks to Afriwave Telecom, the chiefs, and people of Ekye-Amanfrom can now boast of having access to potable water.



The rehabilitated facility derives its source of water from the Afram River via submersible pumps and pipes which have been extended 750 meters into the river from the shore. Raw water is channelled through treatment plants before it is pumped into storage tanks for accessibility by the people. The facility is expected to provide safe drinking water to over 7000 residents who were previously relying on raw water from the Afram River for their water supply needs.



Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Afriwave Telecom, Mr. Francis Poku said access to safe drinking water was a fundamental right of every citizen.



‘The provision of the revamped water facility means the community will have access to clean drinking water, which will turn to impact on the health and sanitation of the thousands who desperately need it’, he said.



He further noted that Afriwave as part of its CSR activities is not only providing quality water to communities in need but also supporting education and youth in ICT as the business has given an opportunity to students from public and private universities to learn on the job as interns and national service personnel.



Mr Francis Poku assured that Afriwave Telecom will continue to invest in the communities it is operating in.



The Commercial Director of Afriwave Telecom, Mr Henry Searyoh stated that Afriwave Telecom is a locally owned organization that has its people at heart and therefore considered it fit to rise to the call of providing potable water to the people of Ekye Amanfrom when a request was published on Ghana web and Ghanaian Times of Tuesday, January 28, 2020, with the heading ‘Kwahu Afram Plains residents cry for potable water’.



Mr Searyoh further said providing water to the people of Ekye Amanfrom is a key ingredient to the fight against Covid-19 which the Government of Ghana is doing its best to stop the spread.



He added that the company was not only interested in conducting its core business of Interconnecting and providing innovative mobile service solutions to all networks but investing in the communities in which it operates.



‘Afriwave is a people-centred brand, and we are happy to touch lives by saving the residents of Ekye Amanfrom from drinking unsafe water’. He stated

Afriwave Telecom is a Ghanaian company established to provide telecommunications solutions in Ghana and beyond.



It is the first licensed Interconnect Clearinghouse service (ICH) in Ghana and currently provides national interconnect clearinghouse services to licensed Mobile Network Operators (MTN, Vodafone, AirtelTigo and Glo Mobile).



Additionally, Afriwave Telecom also provides interconnect clearinghouse services to locally licensed International Wholesale Carriers. The operations of the ICH have brought several benefits to the Ghana telecom sector and Afriwave telecom has future plans of extending its services to other parts of Africa.



Mr. Searyoh trusted that the leadership of the community would work to ensure that the modernized water system is properly maintained to serve the benefit of the community.



The Chiefs and Assembly members of Ekye Amanfrom expressed their appreciation to Afriwave Telecom for supporting the community, adding, ‘We thank God and Afriwave for helping us’.



They further noted that the leadership of the community would work to ensure the modernized water system will be properly maintained.