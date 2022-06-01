Afrika Nyornu and the Ho Sisters sensitise girls on Menstrual Day

Health News of Wednesday, 1 June 2022

Source: Alfred Ankrah

Two non-governmental organizations, Afrika Nyornu and The Ho Sisters Association marked the Menstrual Hygiene Day of the year 2022 at the Ho RC Girls' and Methodist JHS and Basic Schools.



Menstrual Hygiene Day, 28th of May, is an annual awareness day to highlight the importance of good menstrual hygiene management (MHM) at a global level.



Afrika Nyornu and The Ho Sisters Association marked this year’s event with focus on working to break the silence around menstruation, tackling the stigma often associated with it, and also to raise awareness of the importance of menstrual hygiene for women and girls.



The founder of Afrika Nyornu Organisation, Mrs. Gifty Maloe Nartey, said both sexes should be engaged on issues of menstrual hygiene since boys who are potential fathers and husbands ought to understand how the female body works and be ready to support them when they go through that period without stigmatising them. In her views, “boys and men should be included in menstrual hygiene management practices because it is the only way to level the fields”.



Mrs. Gifty Nartey who is also the CEO/ Managing Director of M&M Medical Centre also stated that it is important that “all females should have access to good sanitary materials and not be using materials such as pieces of clothes, cement papers, and other unhygienic materials during that time of the month”.



As part of the celebration of the day, there was the distribution of ‘goodie bags’ including sanitary products and painkillers to last a quarter of a year to every female pupil and female teachers. These ‘goodie bags’ were all supplied by The Ho Sisters Association.



During the presentation, the Founder of the association who doubles as the General Secretary, Madam Anita Sankumah said, “Access to sanitary products, safe and hygienic spaces in which to use them, and the right to manage menstruation without shame or stigma, is essential for anyone who menstruates”.



The President of The Ho Sisters Association, Mrs. Rose Dufe advised girls to stay away from pre-marital sex in order to get money for the sanitary pads, instead they should try to save from little monies that come their way or engage in petty jobs that could earn them money to buy menstrual materials.



About the NGO



Afrika Nyornu Organisation has the objective of promoting reproductive health and the provision of sanitary pads to needy students.



The sensitisation programme was part of the activities of the organisation to mark this year’s Menstrual Hygiene Day.



The organisation, according to the founder, also offer health screening and mental health education for schools and organisations.



The vision is to take the lead in resolving community-based needs for the benefit of all stakeholders.



The Ho Sisters Association is a Ho-based NGO for social causes.



They have been undertaking philanthropic activities over the past few years in the areas of education, health and general wellbeing of the less privileged.