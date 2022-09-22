Africans not yet capable of managing our affairs – Kofi Bentil

General News of Thursday, 22 September 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Over sixty years after Ghana gained independence from British colonial rule, becoming the first in sub-Saharan Africa to be free, the African has not demonstrated the capability to manage his affairs.



This is the observation of Vice President of IMANI Africa, Kofi Bentil. In a Facebook post on September 21 – a day celebrated as Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Day, he pointed to Ghana's decision to seek a programme from the International Monetary Fund as the basis for his assertion.



He, however, expressed hope that the narrative would change in the next sixty years.



"After over 60 years, The verdict so far is that the African is not yet capable of managing his own affairs. That's why we are with IMF today. We pray this verdict will change in the next 60 years," Kofi Bentil wrote on his page.



The comment by the lawyer is in sharp contrast to a declaration in Dr. Kwame Nkrumah's 1957 Independence Day speech.



An ecstatic Nkrumah said it would take hard work to prove to the colonial powers that the black man could steer his own affairs.



"But also, as I pointed out, that also entails hard work. That new Africa is ready to fight her own battles and show that after all, the black man is capable of managing his own affairs," he said.



Background



Ghana's economy, according to the government, has been hard hit by the Covid-19 pandemic and the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.



The situation has resulted in citizens reeling under economic pressure as they lament the increasing cost of living.

Amidst the turmoil, Ghana's economy has suffered a downgrade by rating agencies such as S & P and Fitch – a situation that has become an impediment to the government's ability to access the international capital market.



Government has consequently turned to the International Monetary Fund for a programme. It is expecting $3 billion over a three-year period.



You can also watch this episode of People & Places here:







DS/SARA