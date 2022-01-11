Africans must not concentrate much on Europeans – Osofo Kyiri Abosom

Politics of Tuesday, 11 January 2022

The founder and leader of Life Assembly Worship Center, Prophet Christian Kwabena Andrews, popularly known as Osofo Kyiri Abosom, has urged Africans not to subject themselves to negative foreign influence.



The man of God explaining his stance on Angel FM’s Y’Adwuma Nie hosted by DJ Ohemaa Woyeje alleged that “after deceiving us [Africans] to adopt the bible and their religious beliefs, they also ensured that our own foods were neglected”.



According to him, Ghana has been blessed with land to farm but the whites have diverted the attention of the indigenes to education which is “rubbish” because knowledge acquired from their education is not being put to use to produce food to feed the economy.



“Only a few people are into the farming and a time will come when our lives will be dependent on the few because Ghana will experience hunger,” he said.



Osofo Kyiri Abosom added that the whites deceived the indigenous Ghanaians in the olden days that charcoal was not hygienic because at the time the natives were using the stalk of plantain with charcoal to brighten their teeth, but after manufacturing the charcoal toothpaste, they came back with a contradictory position that charcoal is very good.



“There are things that are baffling like how they were able to make this telephone because I can communicate with you while you are in your room. And ask yourself which of us can do that? None because God created us differently,” he said.



He however noted that the Europeans intentionally wanted to psych the natives’ minds to accept things that are displeasing to God so that they would appear as sinners before him.



Osofo Kyiri Abosom concluded that Africans should focus on themselves and eschew the negative attitudes they have learned because God has good plans to set them free from influence of the whites.