Africans in Israel overwork themselves to death - Israel based Ghanaian says jobs are in abundance

Diasporia News of Saturday, 14 May 2022

Source: SVTV Africa

Israel-based Ghanaian, Francis Larweh, has disclosed that about four of his Nigerian friends have overworked themselves to death in the past year in Israel.



According to Francis, most of them take up multiple tasks due to their abundance of jobs without rest.



In a chat on SVTV Africa with DJ Nyaami, he said:



“Construction pays a lot here. Some earn $14 per hour, but it is risky. People work 19 to 21 hours. Within one year, four of my Nigerian friends have died, and some had built three and four-storey buildings, but they didn’t wake up from their sleep.”



“There are so many jobs available, and people risk their lives to make money. People are making money, but you can’t persuade them to rest,” he said.



Moreover, Francis revealed that a Ghanaian also died in his sleep on his journey to Tel Aviv.



“A Ghanaian was on a bus from Eilat to Tel Aviv. By the time he got to his destination, he was dead.”



Mr. Larweh added that these people risk their lives because their work permits can be revoked anytime and deported.



“Israel is a one-shot. That’s why the Africans put pressure on themselves to work more. The only way you can get a residence permit is after your 18-year-old child joins the military for three years. That is Israel’s national service.



According to Francis, Israeli police do not harass blacks in Israel, but they experience little racism from other foreign nationals.