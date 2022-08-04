Africans certainly deserve reparations - Mahama's aide backs Akufo-Addo's call

General News of Thursday, 4 August 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Joyce Bawah Mogtari, a special aide to former President John Dramani Mahama, has backed President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s call on European countries for reparations for the harm of the slave trade on the African continent but with some other suggestions.



Sharing her views on the subject in a Twitter post, Madam Joyce Bawah Mogtari said not only do Africans need reparations, but it also needs leaders who abhor corruption and protect the state coffers as well as fight to protect its citizens.



She added that honesty, sincerity, and delivering on promises are also character traits that Africans were looking out for in their leaders.



Madam Joyce Bawah Mogtari indicated that corruption may however destroy the country’s young budding democracy.



“Indeed, Africans certainly deserve reparations for the scourge called slavery, but we also deserve honest and sincere leaders, Leaders who fight for their people, fight corruption, protect the public purse and deliver on their promises to their people.



“Corruption permeates all key facets of the economy and has literally become a canker that may destroy our nascent democracy,” she tweeted.



What Akufo-Addo said



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo at the opening of a four-day summit with members of the diaspora in Accra made a case for why Africa deserved reparation for the slave trade.



He said the effect of the slave trade was being felt today as a result of the drain it had on the population and development of the continent.



He insisted that calls for reparation for the slave trade were long overdue.



The summit was on the theme “Advancing justice: Reparations and racial healing” and was hosted in Accra.



“Reparations for Africa and the African Diaspora are long overdue. Predictably, the question of reparation becomes a debate only when it comes to Africa and Africans. We believe the calls for reparations for Africa are just,” President Akufo-Addo said.



Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown below:











DS/PEN