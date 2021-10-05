African Union partners APO Group to re-brand and re-position Africa

Regional News of Tuesday, 5 October 2021

Source: GNA

The African Union has announced a partnership with the APO Group, the leading pan African communications agency, to re-brand and re-position Africa to the world at the Expo 2020 Dubai, to be held from October 2021 to March 2022.



“We have invited APO Group to become our official strategic public relations partner to showcase Africa’s vast potential at Expo 2020 Dubai."



“This partnership is key to fulfilling our objectives to showcase the continent, as this is the first time in the 170- year history of World Expos that every country in Africa will participate with its own pavilions,” said Dr. Madueke Levi Uche, Head of the African Union (AU) Strategic Partnerships Office and Commissioner General for AU’s participation at Expo 2020 Dubai stated.



It was in a document made available to the Ghana News Agency in Tema on Monday through Ms. Faith Adhiambo, Agenda 2063 Communications Officer, African Union Commission, and Lunga Kupiso AU Expo 2020 Media and PR Officer African Union Commission.



Dr. Madueke said: “Through our AU Pavilion, we will tell the world about how secure it is to do business in Africa with guaranteed return on investment. We will tell the world about the assets and opportunities that exist in Africa.



“We will tell the world how we have positioned Africa to promote green growth and industrialization aimed at changing our prospects, from a continent known for its abundant natural resources to a continent that trades with the world, trades amongst itself, and engages the world in profitable business, mutually beneficial alliances, and win-win partnerships”.



The ‘Expo 2020 Dubai 2020’ is a vast, global event connecting governments, the private sector, civil society, international organizations, and the public, to celebrate new ideas, promote progress, and foster cooperation.



For Africa, it is an opportunity to show the world its true colours- including its innovations, business opportunities, and incredible art, culture, heritage, and natural beauty.



Africa is predicted to account for one-third of the global population by 2100, and Expo 2020 Dubai is expected to open up new markets, offering an unrivalled opportunity for African countries to reach international audiences, seek investments and forge new partnerships that will reinvigorate their economies.



“At APO Group, we truly believe it is our responsibility to challenge the negative narrative about Africa on the world stage,” said APO Group Founder and Chairman, Nicolas Pompigne-Mognard.



Pompigne-Mognard noted: “It is in our DNA, and it influences all the work that we do; “the African Union Commission has asked us to help them make the most of the extraordinary opportunity Expo 2020 Dubai represents for all Africans.



“For me, and for every single member of the APO Group family, it is an honour and a privilege to answer their call.”